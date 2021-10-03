Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.50. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.35.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

