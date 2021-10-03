AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($5.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

NYSE AMC opened at $38.46 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

