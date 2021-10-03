American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,943. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

