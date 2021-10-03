Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of -146.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

