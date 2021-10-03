Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648. The firm has a market cap of $517.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $813,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

