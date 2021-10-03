Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. BRP Group also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.
BRP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 517,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.