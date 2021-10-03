Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post $31.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.40 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $125.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.05. 2,485,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

