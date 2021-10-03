Analysts Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,192,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

