Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE NNN traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.