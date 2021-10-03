Analysts Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

