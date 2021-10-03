Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.14. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.