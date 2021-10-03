Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 391,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.