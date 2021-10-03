Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 391,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

