Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.92). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 494,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

