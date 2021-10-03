Analysts Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282 over the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 276,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.