Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

TVTY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 100,186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

