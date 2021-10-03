Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

