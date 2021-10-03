Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$200.90

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.90.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

Shares of FNV stock traded down C$3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$161.14. The company had a trading volume of 238,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,130. The firm has a market cap of C$30.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$183.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$178.86.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

