Analysts Set Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT at $11.50

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDMN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

