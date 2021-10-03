Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$67.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,535,760. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

