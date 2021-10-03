Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Price Target at $24.25

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 322,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

