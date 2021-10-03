Analysts Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) PT at 14.25

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

VWE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,649,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

VWE opened at 10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

