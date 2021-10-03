Analyzing Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Transocean 4.33% -4.43% -2.32%

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fast Track Solutions and Transocean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 3 3 0 0 1.50

Transocean has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 16.23%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Transocean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transocean $3.15 billion 0.79 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -5.03

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Transocean beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

