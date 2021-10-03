Analyzing Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

This table compares Commvault Systems and Fastly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.93 -$30.95 million $0.82 94.78 Fastly $290.87 million 16.26 -$95.93 million ($0.80) -50.70

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -2.64% 10.41% 4.70% Fastly -55.22% -16.57% -9.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Commvault Systems and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fastly 3 10 0 0 1.77

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.86%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Fastly on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.