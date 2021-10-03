Analyzing Five Point (NYSE:FPH) & Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.9% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 34.93% 4.29% 3.21% Five Point 4.01% 0.30% 0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67 Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Five Point.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $186.88 million 24.13 $79.79 million $1.44 44.41 Five Point $153.62 million 7.51 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -780.00

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Five Point on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The Valencia segment includes community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other land historically owned by FPL, including 16,000 acres in Ventura County, California and approximately 500 acres of remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. The San Francisco segment involves the Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard communities located on bay front property in the City of San Francisco, California. The Great Park segment refers to the Great Park neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park, a metropolitan park under construction in Orange County, California. The Commercial segment consists of the Five Point Gateway Campus, an office and research and development campus within the Great Park Neighborhoods, consisting of four newly constructed buildings. The

