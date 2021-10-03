Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

