Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

FINS opened at $17.21 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

