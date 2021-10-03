Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.