Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $221,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 22.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 46.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

