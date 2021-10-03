Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.10. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

