Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

