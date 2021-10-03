Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

