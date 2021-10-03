Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 113,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
