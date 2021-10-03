Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 113,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

