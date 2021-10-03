Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 4.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 160.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 100.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

NYSE APTV opened at $152.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

