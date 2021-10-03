Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARD. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ARD stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 308,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,816. The firm has a market cap of $457.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,225.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

