Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $134.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. Analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

