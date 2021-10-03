Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
