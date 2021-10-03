Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.