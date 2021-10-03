ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $118.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

