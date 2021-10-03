ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded ASM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.68.

ASMIY opened at $390.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.34. ASM International has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

