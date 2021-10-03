Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Acquires $56,700.00 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass bought 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

