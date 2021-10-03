ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
ASAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 139,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,902. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.