ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

ASAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 139,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,902. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

