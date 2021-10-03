ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

