ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 139,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

