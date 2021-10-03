ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 139,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.66.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
