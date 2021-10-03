ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 368.1% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
