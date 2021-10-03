ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 368.1% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

