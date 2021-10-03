Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

ARZGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

