AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £102 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,773 ($114.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,442.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,097.66. The firm has a market cap of £135.90 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

