Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $42,911.62 and approximately $109.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.56 or 0.07089410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00356407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.36 or 0.01181424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00111301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.63 or 0.00533127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.00449121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00298815 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,042,420 coins and its circulating supply is 43,911,766 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

