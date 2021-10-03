Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,293 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for about 2.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.07% of Aramark worth $636,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 99,835 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Aramark by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,664. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

