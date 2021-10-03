Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $211.52 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.47% of IHS Markit worth $211,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 59.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 826.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,563 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 119.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 89.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 1,419,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.