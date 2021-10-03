Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $436.40 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,626,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,016 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $436,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $302.32. 2,668,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,343. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.