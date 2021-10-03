Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 263,050 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 263,050 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $262,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.79. 450,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,786. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $175.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

